NJ Gov. Murphy: ‘We Don’t See a Whole Lot of Spread’ from Beaches, Parks, Protests

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) stated that outdoor gatherings at beaches and parks, as well as outdoor protests have been proven to be safe, “folks have handled themselves really well, and we don’t see a whole lot of spread from any of that activity.” Murphy added that the spread has been seen from indoor gatherings.

Murphy said that “the evidence is overwhelming that the virus is a lot more lethal indoors, particularly when you’re sedentary, lack of ventilation, you’re taking your mask off, by definition, to eat or drink.”

Host Alisyn Camerota asked, “Gov., how about the beaches? So many people are flocking to the Jersey Shore. Have beaches and all of those gatherings proven to be pretty safe?”

Murphy responded, “Yes. The evidence we have, Alisyn, that beaches, parks, the peaceful protests outdoors, folks have handled themselves really well, and we don’t see a whole lot of spread from any of that activity. Where we are seeing it…we are seeing it in indoor — again, lack of ventilation, not wearing masks, more young people than not, we are seeing the virus flare up there, and that’s a concern for us.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett