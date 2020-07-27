Stacey Abrams: Incompetent ‘Coward’ Trump ‘Doesn’t Know Enough to Lead’

Monday on MSNBC’s The ReidOut,” former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams called President Donald Trump “a man of deep incompetence,” adding he would put the country “at risk than admit that he doesn’t know enough to lead.”

Anchor Joy Reid said, “What do you make of it when Donald Trump calls the people who are protesting anarchists who hate our country?”

Abrams said, “Well, I begin with the fact that this is a coward who has refused to actually engage in thoughtful conversation. He is a man of deep incompetence who would rather put the country at risk than admit that he doesn’t know enough to lead without scientists giving him the information, which is what good leaders do. They admit that they need help. But more than anything, I think he misunderstands the nature of language. And this is a man who uses words that he’s heard or gathered from other places and tries to twist them into meaning. But essentially what he is saying is that Americans who are patriots are calling on their country to do right, and that is exactly what we do. That is who we are, and that is who we should be.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN