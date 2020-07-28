Rubio: Passing COVID-19 Relief ‘Not Going to Be Easy’ — ‘But We’ll Get There’

Tuesday, during an interview with Fox News Channel, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) discussed his caucus’ HEALS Act, which is Senate Republican’s proposal for COVID-19 relief.

The Florida Republican lawmaker acknowledged difficulties lie ahead but predicted the successful passage of some type of legislation responding to the pandemic.

“Look, I mean, anything we put out, the Democrats and Chuck Schumer are going to attack,” he said. “Let’s not forget there’s an election in about two-and-a-half months, and they want to win those seats. So we could have put up — we could have taken their bill and filed it, and they would have said well, it’s not good enough — we want more. That’s just a part of the political game. Ultimately — look, this bill touches on a lot of bases on things that we need to do. The way this place works is we can’t pass a bill without Democrats supporting it as well.”

“And we obviously have to get it through the House, which is controlled by the Democrats, and it has to be signed by President Trump, who is a Republican,” Rubio continued. “So this bill is going to have to touch a lot of things and do a lot of things. It’s not going to be easy to get there, but I believe we ultimately will. I don’t know if it will take two weeks or one week or three weeks, but it will take a little bit of time. But we have to do something, and that’s why I’m confident that we ultimately will do something that’s meaningful.”

