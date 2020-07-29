GOP Rep. Jordan Slams House Dems for ‘Rude’ Treatment of AG Barr — ‘They’ve Been Out to Get Him’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to Attorney General William Barr’s treatment while at a contentious House Judiciary hearing from the day before.

Jordan said there is “no explanation” for how the House Democrats interrupted and treated Barr. He highlighted that Democrats “have been out to get Barr” ever since he came out saying there is evidence Donald Trump’s campaign was spied on.

“There is no explanation,” Jordan stated. “As I said in the hearing yesterday, you have been trying to get the attorney general here. Let the guy talk. But they wouldn’t let us complete our video, they wouldn’t let him answer questions. … [The video] wasn’t all the way through. We had more to show. They wouldn’t let him answer the questions, and there was a point where they weren’t going to let him take a restroom break. That’s how rude they were to the Attorney General of the United States of America because they have been out to get this guy. As I said in my opening statement, ever since he used the word ‘spying’ and called it what it was, they have been so much out to get him they filed articles of impeachment against him three weeks ago.”

Jordan responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) referring to Barr as a “blob,” calling her remarks “terrible.”

“It’s terrible,” he outlined. “But this is the same individual who said that the President of the United States is an imposter back during impeachment. The guy who 63 million Americans voted for, she called an imposter. So, I don’t take what she says about people in the administration very seriously. Bill Barr, as I said earlier, is doing a good job. He is committed to the rule of law.”

