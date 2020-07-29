McConnell: About 20 Senate Republicans ‘Don’t Think We Ought to Do Another Package’

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that there are about 20 Republican members of the Senate who believe that “we’ve already done enough” in terms of economic relief and who “don’t think we ought to do another package.” McConnell stated that while he understands the concern about the size of the national debt that those members have, both he and the White House think that we need to pass another package.

McConnell said, “About 20 of my members think that we’ve already done enough. They’re deeply concerned, and it’s understandable, about the size of our national debt now, which is as big as our economy for the first time since World War II. And so, I do have a reasonable number of members who don’t think we ought to do another package.”

He continued, “That’s not my view. And it’s not the majority of our conference’s view, nor is it the view of the president. We have divided government. So, we have to sit down with the Democrats and work out something. And, hopefully, we’ll begin to do that before the end of the week.”

