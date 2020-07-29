Steve Schmidt: Louie Gohmert Is ‘America’s Craziest and Dumbest Congressman’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Reidout,” Steve Schmidt, John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, described Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) as “America’s craziest and dumbest congressman.”

While discussing Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) testing positive for coronavirus, Schmidt said, “The Republican Party is an empty and principle-less organization. It’s an organized conspiracy to retain political power for the purposes of self-interest. I’m remiss, Joy, not congratulating you on the show, but as you were introducing the segment about Gohmert, I could only think about you playing the David Attenborough role in a wildlife special with the Louie Gohmert picture representing America’s craziest and dumbest congressman.”

He added, “When I say he is America’s craziest and dumbest congressman, I’m serious about that. He’s competing in an era where there is a lot of competition. In the era of crazy, this is like Ali, Foreman, Frazier, Ken Norton, the big-time great heavyweights fighting each other. He’s got a lot of competition in this space. This is just a person who, when you think about Louie Gohmert, you think about America’s crazy people. Let’s admit it we have a fair amount, and we have a fair amount of dumb people too in this country too obviously looking at the coronavirus pandemic. They are extremely well represented in the Congress by Louie Gohmert.”

