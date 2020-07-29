Susan Rice: 150,000 Dead Americans Is on Trump’s ‘Gross Mishandling of This Pandemic’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” former Obama administration National Security Advisor Susan Rice said President Donald Trump was to blame for all the Americas who lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

Rice said, “Anybody who knew anything about national security, global health, understood that a pandemic was inevitable. I write about it in my book that we were just talking about briefly at the outset. We prepared the incoming administration with a pandemic for dummies playbook. So the fault here, the tragic loss of 150,000 Americans and counting is on Donald Trump and his gross mishandling of this pandemic. He said it would go away. He likened it to the flu. He said, you know, that it would be fine to reopen our states prematurely. He’s encouraged kids to go back to school in communities where the virus is raging.”

She added, “Every step of the way Donald Trump has put his own personal political interests ahead of the health and well-being and the economic security of Americans. That is why this tragedy has been as bad as it has been, and if anybody has any doubt about that, look at many other competent countries in the rest of the world. In Europe, in Asia and elsewhere that have handled this in such a way that their kids are going back to school, their economies are reopening, and the numbers continue to go down. That is not what’s happening here.”

