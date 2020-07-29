Swalwell to Trump, Republicans: Stop Being ‘Selfish’ — Just ‘Wear a Damn Mask’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Reidout,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) called on President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers to “just wear a damn mask.”

When asked about his colleague Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) testing positive for coronavirus, Swalwell said, “I intentionally avoided Louie Gohmert yesterday, so I didn’t come within 100 yards of him. It was a big room. Because he and others wouldn’t wear masks, we were all very uncomfortable — because it is a very selfish thing to do. While I wish Mr. Gohmert well, and I hope his staff are not positive, just wear a damn mask.”

He added, “I’ve been wearing my good trouble mask all week here in honor of John Lewis. But this goes to the top. It’s not Louie Gohmert, who is the only problem here. The president won’t wear a mask. And my colleagues on the floor moments ago are not wearing masks who are on the Republican side. So the speaker of the House had to just announce that she’s going to require masks on the floor, or she will remove people. We elect presidents and leaders for not what they do in the good times, but for how they handle the tough times and whether it’s President Trump or Louie Gohmert, they are fumbling every handoff and dropping every pass when it comes to the coronavirus, and it is costing us lives.”

