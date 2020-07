Wednesday on Capitol Hill, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) got tongue-tied when asked about Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) testing positive for coronavirus.

McCarthy said, “We want to be able to trace it put them out, but just as Congressman COVID, Congressman Louie Gohmert says that he doesn’t have any systems there could be other people like that.”

