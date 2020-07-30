GOP Rep. Stefanik: Cuomo Investigating Concert for Lack of Social Distancing ‘the Height of Hypocrisy’

Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Thursday criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for his “hypocrisy” in launching an investigation into a Chainsmokers concert in Southampton over the weekend amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In reaction to footage from the concert showing thousands of fans gathered seemingly not following social distancing orders, Cuomo called the event “illegal & reckless.”

Stefanik called into question Cuomo’s “failed nursing home policies” that resulted in thousands of deaths early on in the pandemic, adding the governor himself should be independently investigated.

“Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth asked Stefanik, “I have to ask you about Governor Cuomo. He has announced that he’s launching an investigation into a concert that happened in the Hamptons where it appears that social distancing did not happen. I have to ask, though, do you suspect he’ll also be launching investigations into say protests or riots that have happened in New York City, Black Lives Matter protests? Are we looking at a double standard at work here?”

“It’s the height of hypocrisy,” replied Stefanik. “The only investigation that we need to focus on like a laser is the investigation into Governor Cuomo’s failed nursing home policies. We lost thousands and thousands of our beloved seniors. And I’ve talked to my constituents who have lost one or both of their elderly parents because of the horrific policies from Governor Cuomo’s department of health. So Governor Cuomo is so quick to point fingers and launch investigations into New Yorkers. He needs to ensure that we have an independent investigation into his failed policies when it comes to protecting our seniors in nursing homes.”

