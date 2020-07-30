Operation Warp Speed Head: I Think Vaccine Will ‘Be Highly Efficacious’ – ‘Optimistic’ We’ll Have Enough for Everyone in 2021

During an interview with CNN on Thursday, Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui stated that there will likely be “tens of millions of doses” of a coronavirus vaccine “in December and January,” and is “optimistic that we will have vaccines for everybody within the year 2021, ideally within the first half of the year 2021.” Slaoui also said he believes the vaccine will be “highly efficacious. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s in the 90%.”

Slaoui said, “We will probably have a few tens of millions of doses in December and January, and probably it will be appropriate to immunize those individuals at the highest risk of severe disease with the COVID virus. But I am optimistic that we will have vaccines for everybody within the year 2021, ideally within the first half of the year 2021. That’s our objective.”

He also stated, “It’s very hard to predict, of course. That’s why we’re doing the trial. My personal opinion, based on my experience and the biology of this virus, I think this vaccine’s going to be highly efficacious. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s in the 90%. I think the question that’s open is for how long will the vaccine afford efficacy.”

