Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo: Trump Is ‘Insane’ — He Is ‘Losing His Mind’

Thursday, in an interview with WPRI, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) said that both President Donald Trump’s tweet floating delaying the 2020 election and his sending federal offices to quell protests in Portland has led her to the conclusion that the president is “insane.”

When asked about the tweet, Raimondo, “It’s insane — like, he’s insane. He has no authority to do that as far as I know,”

She continued, “He is losing his mind. You know, he’s sending in federal agents into states for no apparent reason. You know we’ve never seen a president do that, certainly not in our lifetimes. It’s essentially sending in the president’s militia into a state over the objections of the governor and law enforcement in that state.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN