Clyburn: Having a Black Woman on SCOTUS More Important Than Having One as V.P. – SCOTUS Determines Preservation of Democracy

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he thinks having an African American woman on the Supreme Court is more important on substance than having one as vice president. Clyburn stated that this is because the Supreme Court is “where we determine how our democracy will be preserved” and because the court has “neutered the Voting Rights Act of 1965” he is “very concerned about the composition of the United States Supreme Court.”

Clyburn said, “I long for an African American woman to sit on the United States Supreme Court. It’s a shame that we have had three women to sit on the United States Supreme Court, and no one has ever given the kind of consideration that is due to an African American woman. That, to me, is priority. The V.P. is good on style. But on substance, give me an African American woman on the Supreme Court. That’s where we determine how our democracy will be preserved. This Supreme Court has neutered the Voting Rights Act of 1965. And so, I am very concerned about the composition of the United States Supreme Court.”

