Pelosi: With Such a ‘Big Frame,’ You Would Think Trump ‘Would Have an Ounce of Decency’

Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said considering President Donald Trump’s “big frame,” he should have at least an ounce of decency.

Anchor Brianna Keilar said, “He was also asked about former President Obama’s remarks, his eulogy yesterday, as we talked about at John Lewis’s funeral. And what were clear allegations against President Trump that he’s targeting minorities and attacking voting rights and when he was asked about it, President Trump said, quote, ‘He did a bad job for minorities. I did much more for minorities than he did.’ He said, ‘If you look at the numbers prior to the plague coming in, those numbers will soon be back. You’ll see I did a much better job, by far, than President Obama did for African-American, Asians, for woman, far any group at that you look at. Far better than Obama did.’ What is your reaction to that?”

Pelosi said, “I don’t intend to come on these shows and talk about the wandering of and the notion maundering of the president of the United States. He succeeds because all we do is talk about it. So, why are we talking about this? Three presidents praised John Lewis, George Bush, a Republican president, President Bill Clinton, President Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter. President Jimmy Carter sent a letter of respect. You would think that there would be an ounce in that big frame of decency to say something about the importance of voting in our democracy instead of criticizing somebody else’s eulogy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN