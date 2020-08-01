GOP Rep. Green: ‘The Cure Is Far Worse Than the Disease’ for Kids, We Have to Get Them in School

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) said that while you can argue about whether or not the cure is worse than the disease of coronavirus for adults, when it comes to children returning to school, “absolutely the cure is far worse than the disease. We’ve got to get kids back in school.” Green cited the testimony of CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, the harm that will take place for the millions of children who depend on schools for behavioral and nutritional health if schools are not reopened and said that “We’re seeing adolescent suicides increase massively all across the country.”

Green said, “We learned from Dr. [Redfield] that there are significant health sequelae for students if they don’t go back to school. 7.4 or 7.1 million children get their behavioral health and their nutritional health through school. Those children will be harmed. We’re seeing adolescent suicides increase massively all across the country. You know, it can be debated whether the — for adults, anyway, the cure versus the disease, which is worse. For children, absolutely the cure is far worse than the disease. We’ve got to get kids back in school.”

