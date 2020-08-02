Pompeo Promises Action on Chinese Software Firms in the ‘Coming Days’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that President Donald Trump would take action against Chinese software companies like TikTok that are a national security risk on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he would ban TikTok.

Pompeo said, “Here’s what I hope that the American people will come to recognize, these Chinese software companies doing business the United States, whether it’s TikTok or WeChat, there are countless more … are feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party, their national security apparatus. Could be their facial recognition pattern, it could be information about their residence, their phone numbers, their friends, who they’re connected to.”

He continued, “President Trump has said enough, and we’re going to fix it, and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party.”

He added, “I promise you the President when he makes his decision, will make sure that everything we have done drives us as close to zero risk for the American people. That’s the mission set that he laid out for all of us when we began to evaluate this now several months back. We’re closing in on a solution, and I think you’ll see the President’s announcement shortly.”

