Stacey Abrams: Trump Casting Doubt on Election Results to ‘Distract Us From the Fact That This Is a Failed Presidency’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addressed President Donald Trump casting doubt on the upcoming election results and warning of potential voter fraud with mail-in voting.

Abrams, who has long claimed she lost in the Georgia gubernatorial race to former Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp due to voter suppression, accused Trump of “trying to distract” Americans from the fact that he has had a “failed presidency” by calling into question the possibility of voter fraud in vote-by-mail.

“The best way to show Americans the results can be trusted is to make sure that no one believes we’re going to have results by 11:00 p.m. on election night. Not going to happen,” Abrams emphasized.

“We need people to understand more people are going to try to vote,” she continued. “We can overwhelm the system with our participation, but we’re going to have to have patience when it comes to the outcome. And likewise, we have to recognize that he’s trying to distract us with these cries of fraud, and these lies about when the election can be held. He’s trying to distract us from the fact that this is a failed presidency.”

