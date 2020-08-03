De Blasio: Painting BLM Murals My Decision That ‘Transcends All Normal Realities’ – Anyone Else Who Wants Mural Has to Apply

During a press conference on Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stated that painting Black Lives Matter street murals was a “decision I made” and that the decision on the murals “transcends all normal realities.” But that others who want to paint murals must apply, and “the normal process continues for anyone who wants to apply.”

De Blasio responded to a question on whether he submitted a Department of Transportation application before painting the Black Lives Matter murals and how he plans to handle other groups that want to paint their own street murals by saying, “We haven’t said no to people. We have said, if you want to apply, you can apply, but there’s a process. Look, the fact is that what I decided to do with the Black Lives Matter murals, and this came out of a meeting…with community leaders and activists who said this would be such an important thing for this city to declare, officially, that is something that, again, transcends all normal realities. Because we are in a moment in history where this had to be said and done. That’s a decision I made. But the normal process continues for anyone who wants to apply.”

