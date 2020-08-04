Jill Biden Vows Husband Will Debate Trump — ‘He’ll Be There’

On Tuesday, former second lady Jill Biden, the wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, pledged that her husband would indeed participate in three debates against President Donald Trump.

In an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Daily Briefing,” Mrs. Biden was asked about the presidential debates, given the speculation and push by some voices in the media for Joe Biden to avoid the debate stage with Trump altogether.

“Oh yes, he will,” she said. “I think they’ve already. I think it’s three debates that they decided on. So yeah, he’ll be there.”

