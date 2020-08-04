Mary Trump Calls for the President to Be Criminally Charged for Coronavirus Response

Tuesday on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, said that her uncle should be criminally charged over the American deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said, “If you have it in your power to save somebody’s life but stand by and do nothing, isn’t that negligent homicide or something like that? If you are actively withholding personal protective equipment from a state because a governor isn’t nice enough to you and people end up dying, how is that not a crime?”

She continued, “I think we’re at this point where the executive has so much power, especially when one party predominates, that it’s as if anything goes. There’s no accountability, and there’s literally no reason for him to stop doing what he’s doing. Which is why when we get out of this nightmare, there has to be a reckoning like we’ve never seen before in this country.”

Obeidallah asked, “And when you say a reckoning, do you think Donald Trump should be charged with crimes for his handling of COVID-19 crisis?”

Trump said, “Yup, I do. I believe that he needs to be indicted for his financial crimes at the state level. I think everything needs to be looked into because part of the problem with Donald has always been that he’s allowed to get away with the small stuff, and it just snowballs over time.”

She added, “It matters that he violates, and his children and everybody else in the executive branch violates the Hatch Act.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN