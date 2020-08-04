Susan Rice: We Must Be ‘Re-Imagining the Role of the Police’ to End Ongoing Inequality, Oppression

Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” former Obama administration National Security Advisor Susan Rice said to end America’s “long history of inequality, of oppression,” we should be “re-imagining the role of the police.”

When asked if she supported defunding the police. Rice said, “That’s not terminology that I would use. But what I would say is this. We have a long history of inequality, of oppression that endures in this country. And we need the police to be part of the solution. In some instances, they are, in other communities, they are not. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. So I’m for re-imagining the role of the police, getting them out of things like social work.”

She continued, “I’m for responsible reallocation of resources where that makes sense to invest more in our communities and the health of our citizens. But it doesn’t fit a one-size-fits-all approach. You can’t just take money away uniformly and put it somewhere else or take it away altogether. I think we need to look at this community by community and be quite thoughtful about it.”

Rice is being vetted as a possible running mate for Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

