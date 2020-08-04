Trump: U.S. Will ‘Probably’ Have Between 4,000 and 5,000 Troops in Afghanistan by Election Day

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of “Axios on HBO,” President Trump stated that the United States will decrease its troop levels in Afghanistan down to 4,000 troops “very soon.” And stated that on Election Day, the United States will have “Probably anywhere from 4 to 5,000” soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump said, “We’ll be down, in a very short period of time, to 8,000. Then we’re going to be down to 4,000. We’re negotiating right now. We’ve been there for nineteen years, nineteen years. We’ll be getting out.”

He added that the reduction of American troop levels down to 4,000 will take place “very soon.” But declined to give a specific date for when the reduction will take place by.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan then asked, “On Election Day, how many American troops will be in Afghanistan?”

Trump responded, “Probably anywhere from 4 to 5,000.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett