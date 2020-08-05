Dem Sen. Merkley: Postmaster General Might Be Working with Trump in a ‘Form of Election Manipulation’

Wednesday on MSNBC, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said he has concerns Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is working with President Donald Trump in a “form of election manipulation.”

Merkley said, “I’m worried that there is a kind of a deliberate strategy here to throw up one more impediment and that this postmaster general is working with the president to make it a problem so he can argue he doesn’t like vote by mail.”

He added, “It’s another form of election manipulation. And we are seeing so much of that.”

