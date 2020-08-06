Biden: ‘If There’s No Way to Move, Other Than Getting Rid of the Filibuster, That’s What We’ll Do’

During an interview at the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention released on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that if Congressional Republicans “are as obstreperous as is expected, we’d have to get rid of the filibuster.” And “if there’s no way to move, other than getting rid of the filibuster, that’s what we’ll do.”

Biden said that he doesn’t think he’ll need to abolish the filibuster to pass legislation on the Voting Rights Act. He also predicted that after the 2020 election, Republicans will vote differently than how they have voted during the Trump presidency. Biden also argued that it is possible to get things done with the filibuster in place.

He added, “What I said was, that, if, in fact, they are as obstreperous as is expected, we’d have to get rid of the filibuster. But the filibuster has also saved a lot of bad things from happening too.”

Biden further stated, “I’m on record as saying that, if the Republicans — if there’s no way to move, other than getting rid of the filibuster, that’s what we’ll do.”

