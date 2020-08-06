GOP Rep. Gooden on Vote-by-Mail: ‘In a Heap of Trouble’ If We Rely on U.S. Postal Service to Count Ballots

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) was bearish on the Democrat efforts to install a vote-by-mail system three months before Election Day.

According to the Texas Republican, such a system would require a dependency on the U.S. Postal Service, which he described as “a heap of trouble.”

“[T]he one thing that Chuck Schumer was right about is that all ballots must be counted. He’s right. They should be counted. But if we’re depending on the United States Postal Service to get those ballots counted when many times we can’t even get packages delivered, then we’re in a heap of trouble. And if that’s something this country wants — if we want to rely on the United States Postal Service to help run our elections, we don’t need to start talking about that three months before Election Day. That’s something that takes years.”

According to Gooden, vote-by-mail would require turning the U.S. Postal Service around and establishing a process that would ensure the public’s confidence unlike the mail-in voting in place in some states currently.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor