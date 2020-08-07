Bottoms: Biden’s Diversity Comments About ‘Voting Patterns,’ Could Have Been Worded Better

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) stated that she believes 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments on the diversity of the African American and Hispanic communities were a statement “in terms of voting patterns,” and that while she thinks Biden could have expressed his comments better, “I know that he doesn’t believe that we are a monolith.”

Bottoms said, “I believe what he was trying to articulate was just in terms of voting patterns, but I know that he doesn’t believe that we are a monolith. Because I’ve had these conversations with the vice president directly, and we’ve talked about the growing importance and voice of the progressive wing of the party, fueled, in large part, by younger African Americans. So, I know that he does not believe that. And I know that, as his policies have come forth, his policies reflect his appreciation for the diversity within the African American community. And I do think, obviously, that it perhaps could have been expressed better. But I know his heart, and I know the conversations that I have had with him directly, and what he’s expressed to me about his appreciation of the diversity within the African American community.”

