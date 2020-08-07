Harry Reid on Trump’s Mental State: ‘There’s Something Wrong’ — He’s ‘Getting Worse’

Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) said President Donald Trump’s mental state appears to be “getting worse” in light of his comments that Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden was “against God.”

In a video clip, while talking about Biden, Trump said, “He’s going to do things that nobody ever, would ever think even possible because he is following the racial left agenda, take away your guns, destroy your second amendment, no religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns.”

Host Brianna Keilar said, “Joe Biden, of course, called that shameful. You’re sort of laughing there. What is your reaction?”

Reid said, “I think it’s just so absolutely crazy. There’s something wrong with that man. We keep — I keep hoping that he will become more attuned with reality, but he’s getting worse. Joe Biden’s against God? That’s kind of a stretch, I would think.”

He continued, “Joe Biden is a man who’s been a devout member of the Catholic faith for a number — for his whole life, and he lives his religion. He doesn’t wear it on his sleeve. It is a personal thing with him as it should be, and it is wrong for anyone to attack Joe Biden with his life history because of his religion or lack thereof. Joe Biden is a man of integrity, and I’m sorry to say our president is just the opposite.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN