Mnuchin: Democrats Will ‘Have a Lot of Explaining to Do’ If They Want to Challenge Trump Orders in Court

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended President Donald Trump’s executive orders on this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday.”

When asked about the legality of the orders, Mnuchin said, “We’ve cleared with the office of legal counsel all these actions.”

He added, “If the Democrats want to challenge us in court and hold up on unemployment benefits to those hardworking Americans that are out of a job because of COVID, they’re going to have a lot of explaining to do.”

Anchor Chris Wallace asked, “Do you really think that the millions of families that lost jobs because of the virus don’t need that money, that they don’t need the extra $200 a week?”

Mnuchin said, “We thought $400 was a fair compromise. But Let me just also say we offered to continue to pay $600 while we negotiate, and the Democrats turned that down.”

He concluded, “They made it perfectly clear they’re not going to agree on a piecemeal deal, they want to hold up the American public from getting the money they need until they get everything they want, which is just a bad outcome.”

