Cotton: Susan Rice the ‘Typhoid Mary’ of Obama’s Foreign Policy — Could Be First Running Mate to ‘Face a Grand Jury’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) did not pull any punches in his evaluation of former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice as a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Cotton laid out all the negatives of Rice’s potential candidacy, including missteps on foreign policy.

“Susan Rice was the Typhoid Mary of the Obama administration foreign policy,” he said. “Every major debacle in President Obama’s tenure, Susan Rice was right in the middle of. Like, look at — look at China. She consistently counseled appeasement towards China. She commanded that our military leaders in the Pacific not raise China’s efforts to militarize the South China Sea and create bases out of rocks in the water to extend the range of their planes and their missiles.”

“She was right in the middle of the Iran nuclear deal,” Cotton continued. “She counseled appeasement of Russia going into the 2016 election, and then after the election, she was at the center of spying on the Trump campaign and unmasking American citizens who had been caught up in that dragnet. You know, most nominees face the jury of the American people. Susan Rice would be the first one to potentially face a grand jury as well.”

