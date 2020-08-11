Dem Chicago Alderman: City Is ‘in Total Unrest’ and Mayor Has Lost Control

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Chicago Alderman Anthony Beale (D) accused Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) of losing control of the city, which he said “is in total unrest.”

Beale said, “Well, when you look at everything that’s happening right now in this city, the city is in total unrest. In my opinion, I think the mayor has lost the confidence and the control of this city. She’s listening to the wrong people, and the wrong people are the ones that [are] really leading this unrest in the city of Chicago. You know, the aldermen are the ones that are elected by their constituency, and there’s a total disregard of listening to the aldermen, who know the pulse of this city, know the pulse of their ward.”

Beale also stated that he asked for resources from the city in his ward to help combat the looting that he didn’t receive until hours after the request was made.

Beale added that the good people in the Black Lives Matter movement who are pushing for needed changes should “disassociate themselves” from those who are seeking to “hijack” the movement and are causing violence.

