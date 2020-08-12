CNN’s Lemon: Tucker Carlson Does Not Even Bother to Get Kamala’s Name Right

Wednesday on CNN, anchor Don Lemon criticized Fox News Host Tucker Carlson for mispronouncing the name of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Lemon said, “The president, his campaign, allies at Fox News are all grasping at straws on the offensive against Kamala Harris.”

He added, “and then there’s state media. Where they have taken everything but the kitchen sink approach against the vice president nominee including but not limited to sexist smears and more than one person not even bothering to get Kamala Harris’s name right.”

In a clip after Carlson mispronounced Kamala’s name, his guest, an adviser to previous Democratic presidential campaigns, Richard Goodstein stopped Carlson and corrected his pronunciation by saying, “Out of respect for somebody who will be on the national ticket pronouncing her name right is a bare minimum.

Carlson shot back, “So I’m disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally. So it begins. You can’t criticize her Kamala Harris or whatever.”

Lemon said, “Names can be so hard to pronounce sometimes. Even names of people who have been on the scene for years. Say it with me. Kamala.”

