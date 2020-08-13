Scarborough: Trump’s Had ‘the Worst Performance of Any Six Months of Any President in My Lifetime’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough weighed in on polling showing tight races between presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump in the nation’s battleground states.

Scarborough said Biden is holding a slim lead in some battleground states, “despite the fact” that Trump has had “the worst performance of any six months of any president” in his lifetime. He suggested Trump he is struggling more so in Florida than he should be because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do agree that the fact that in a lot of these states it’s four or five or six points, despite the fact that Donald Trump has had the worst six months — I think the worst performance of any six months of any president in my lifetime,” Scarborough stated. “I agree with the Trump campaign he should be down by a lot more, but it’s four, five, six points in a lot of these states. I suspect Arizona is going to stay tight. I’ve been surprised that Florida has not been tighter in the overall polls. It seems the president is doing far worse in Florida than expected. I would also expect, though, Florida to tighten up at the end. But Michigan and I got to say Pennsylvania, and I keep saying this, but again, I certainly have been proven wrong before, about three or four times a day, but I have trouble with the math in Pennsylvania for the Trump campaign.”

He continued, “Again, you look at the city of Philadelphia, you look at the Philadelphia suburbs, the president can go to Scranton, Pennsylvania all he wants. He’s still going to underperform dramatically from … how Republicans usually perform there because Joe Biden is going to do well in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He’s going to do better in the Pittsburgh suburbs than Hillary Clinton did. I don’t see … how they keep Pennsylvania close. And, of course, if he loses Michigan and Pennsylvania, it’s game over. If you lose Florida, it’s, of course, game over. But Florida right now, again, in a lot of polls you’re seeing sort of Biden stubbornly maintaining a five, six, seven-point lead, and the only explanation can be a lot of seniors who have known a lot of people who have died in their state while Donald Trump has been downplaying the coronavirus.”

