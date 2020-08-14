McCarthy: Biden Won’t Answer Tough Questions on Coronavirus, Mask Mandate

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) criticized presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for avoiding questions on his national mask mandate proposal.

According to the California Republican, if Biden were president, there would still be a discussion about halting flights from China to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“The one thing we should say is if Joe Biden was president, we’d still be debating whether planes from China should be coming to America instead of discussing the six vaccines we have about ready to go through BARDA or the more than 600 therapeutics we have about to come online,” he said. “That’s the fundamental difference.”

“Joe Biden doesn’t want to take the questions because if you asked him the tough questions — he was opposed to stopping those flights from China that saved thousands of lives in America,” McCarthy continued. “This is a really difficult problem for Joe Biden, especially if you ask him any questions or if he came out of the basement.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor