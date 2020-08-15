Blackburn: Harris Seems More Interested in Making Headlines Than Improving Lives

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “WSJ at Large,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stated that 2020 Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) seems to focus more of her energy on making headlines than on improving the lives of the American people.

Blackburn said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “Well, let me say this, we recognize and congratulate her on the history that she has made for our country, and you can’t take that away from her. But when you look at her participation, does she do significant legislation? No. Does she show up and ask questions? Yes, she does. Is she more focused on that clip and the clickbait? You know, I think that there’s a lot of discussion as to where she has put her energy. Was it on improving the lives of the American people, or was it on making a headline?”

