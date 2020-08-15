Clift: Harris ‘In Touch with Today’s America’ if ‘Biden Isn’t Sufficiently Woke Enough’

On Friday’s broadcast of “The McLaughlin Group,” The Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift stated that 2020 Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will “be telling the truth,” and if 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “isn’t sufficiently woke enough, she’s in touch with today’s America.”

Clift said, “I don’t see — the Bernie wing of the party is not going to act against her. And in fact, Cori Bush, the activist who just won in Missouri, everybody was trying to goad her into saying that Kamala Harris would not be sufficient, but they’re not taking the bait. The fact that the party is unified is huge. And nobody’s questioning her credentials to be president. That’s what’s the most important, and her background as a prosecutor, frankly, she always acts like she’s in the courtroom, and that’s what she did in her opening announcement. She was prosecuting the case against Trump and Pence. It was very effective. I didn’t like it, the way she went after Biden, frankly, and it took me a while to get over that. He got over it. And the fact that he said to her he wants her to be the last person in the room when he makes a decision, which is what he wanted from Obama, so that he would be able to be a truth-teller. I don’t — she’s going to be telling the truth, and if Biden isn’t sufficiently woke enough, she’s in touch with today’s America. And I think it’s — I think they’re a good match.”

