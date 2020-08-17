Pelosi: ‘We Have to Save the Post Office from the President Now’

Monday on MSNBC, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued lawmakers had to fund the U. S. Postal Service to “save” it from President Donald Trump and his appointee Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Have you had a conversation with Mitch McConnell about whether he will match the action that you’ve taken and bring the Senate back to vote on the House bill?”

Pelosi said, “Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, has called upon Mitch McConnell to bring the Senate back. We’ll see how he responds to his own members. But, remember, when we’re bringing the House back, the Congress back, we expect to receive bipartisan support on our legislation, send it to the Senate, and see if they reject the will of the people. The president says he wants to save the post office now. We have to save the post office from the president now.”

Reid said, “Do you expect to get any Republican votes on this bill to save the post office?”

Pelosi said, “Yes.”

She continued, “I do because, Joy, again, it’s my pleasure to be here with you. Thank you for your attention to this post office issue, which is a matter of concern to Americans across the country. It is, to use the word volcanic. It has been explosive in terms of the response that members, Democratic and Republican, all over the country have received to this assault on this connection that they have, Americans have with each other. This matter of how we have access to health care. 1.2 billion prescriptions were sent through the mail in 2019 even before the coronavirus, that is. And way overwhelmingly, 82% or higher of VA drugs are sent to our veterans through the mail. So that’s just two examples of meeting the health needs of the American people. And when those medicines come a week, six days late— we keep hearing examples of how late that medication is coming. That’s just one connection. It’s about the health of the American people. It’s also about the health of our democracy as they do this to make an assault on the mail in terms of absentee balloting and the rest.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN