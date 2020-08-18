FNC’s Wallace: Michelle Obama ‘Really Flayed, Sliced and Diced Donald Trump’

Monday night Fox News anchor Chris Wallace praised former first lady Michelle Obama’s DNC speech, saying that she had “really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.”

Fox host Dana Perino said, “When you talk about authenticity, she has it in spades. She has that voice, she has clarity, and she knows what she is out there wanting to do. She was trying to get everybody to really focus, and then she had a call to action. Ask for your ballot tonight. I think that the DNC if they look over the course of the night, the first virtual convention of our history, I think they would say that Michelle Obama stuck the landing.”

Wallace said, “I agree with Dana. She said that the speech was her main contribution to the Biden campaign. It was a heck of a contribution. She really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump talking about the chaos and confusion and lack of empathy, especially coming from this president and this White House, spoke more about the deficits of Donald Trump than the pluses of Joe Biden, but did talk about especially, not so much policies, but especially his empathy and what he has been through and his care for average Americans. She said we have to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it. And again, very practical, not just this is what you’re feeling should be, but you have to get out, you have to vote, you have to convince your neighbors to vote. This was a very effective speech.”

