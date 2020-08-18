GOP Sen. Blackburn on DNC: Bernie Sanders Admitted to ‘Leftist Takeover’ of Democratic Party

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Blackburn highlighted socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) DNC appearance and remarks he made about his agenda successfully being pushed into presumptive nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s platform. She said Sanders admitted to what Republicans have been saying, which is the Democratic Party is seeing a “leftist takeover.”

“One of the things where I think they really messed up was letting Bernie stand there and say, ‘Our agenda is alive. We succeeded in pushing our agenda into this platted form. Our movement lives.’ That is what we have been saying. This is is the leftist takeover of the Democrat Party. Bernie stood there and said, ‘You bet. Green New Deal, socialized medicine, confiscate your guns, open the borders, healthcare for illegal aliens, felony voters.’ But you know one thing they never said last night is: ‘Rioters, stop it.’ They never talked about being for law and order.”

Later in the interview, Blackburn agreed with President Donald Trump saying Biden is a “trojan horse for socialism.”

“We can see where they’re going,” Blackburn said of the Democratic Party. “Look at Kamala Harris as the running mate. And a President Harris would be very bad for this country when it comes to policies. And bear in mind, Joe Biden is not in charge. He is not in charge. Bernie and his team are the ones — they won the agenda debate. Bernie said it last night: ‘This is our movement. This is our agenda.'”

