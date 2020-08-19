Fmr GOP Rep. Dent Endorses Biden — ‘It’s About Right and Wrong’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” former Republican Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) endorsed Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

Host Jake Tapper said, “A number of high-two profile Republicans are backing Vice President Biden over President Trump including former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Ohio and New Jersey Governors John Kasich and Christine Todd Whitman, Susan Molinari of New York, Meg Whitman who ran for Governor of California in 2010 and Carly Fiorina and former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent from the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Congressman Dent, thank you so much. You’ve been a lifelong Republican. Why are you supporting Joe Biden?”

Dent said, “Well, Jake, I’m doing this because, one, I did not support President Trump in 2016. I did not vote for him. I’m not going to do it in 2020. but at the end of the day, this really isn’t about right or left. It’s not about ideology. For me, it’s about right or wrong, stability versus instability, security versus insecurity, normal versus abnormal. That’s why I’m doing this because I feel that we need to return some sense of normalcy to the function of government. We simply don’t have that now. And that’s why I’m going to be voting for Joe Biden for president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN