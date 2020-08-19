Obama: Biden and Harris Understand ‘a Free Press Isn’t the Enemy’

During a speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, former President Barack Obama stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris understand that “a free press isn’t the enemy,” and that President Donald Trump “and those who enable him” have shown that they don’t believe this.

After criticizing Trump’s conduct as president, Obama said that Biden and Harris understand that “a free press isn’t the enemy, but the way we hold officials accountable.”

He added that “None of this should be controversial. These shouldn’t be Republican principles or Democratic principles. They are American principles. But at this moment, this president and those who enable him have shown they don’t believe in these things.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett