Rand Paul: USPS Shouldn’t Be Given Money Unless They Reform

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that giving money to the Post Office is the same as setting it on fire and “There’s no way to give any money to the Post Office to make the Post Office redeemable. You cannot fix the Post Office unless you fix their labor problem.”

Paul said, “Well, you know, anybody who wants to give money to the Post Office, you might as well just put it into a big pile on your front lawn and burn it. There’s no way to give any money to the Post Office to make the Post Office redeemable. You cannot fix the Post Office unless you fix their labor problem. 80% of the cost of the Post Office is labor. About 50% of UPS’ costs are labor and FedEx is about 38%. You can’t run a business with 80% of your costs being labor, when your competitors have much lower costs. So, really, in the end, just giving money to the Post Office is giving money to an operation that lost 8 billion last year, so giving them 10 billion, it’ll be gone within a year’s time.”

He added that “without a mandate to make it a smaller organization, you shouldn’t give them any money.”

