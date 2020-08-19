Van Jones on Kamala’s DNC Speech: ‘I Got The Feels, Man’ — Beautiful, Amazing

Wednesday on CNN, political analyst for the network Van Jones heaped praise on vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) speech closing the first night of the Democratic convention.

Jones said, “I thought Obama did what he had to do, but I got the feels, man. You got a lot of people who watched Kamala Harris tonight holding their daughters’ hands. Something beautiful, amazing happened tonight. People have begun to lose hope in this country. Maybe I can’t make it. Maybe nothing’s possible anymore. When you have a black woman standing up there the way that she was, proud, strong, warm, telling the story of being in the stroller, a stroller’s view of protest. My family’s been doing this. She’s representing something. She’s putting medicine out here for people.”

He added, “And I know there’s a lot that has to be talked about in terms of the policies of it, but this was history. This was a big deal. I got women texting me from across the country, saying, ‘I feel great tonight. I feel like I can make it tonight.’ There is a brokenness in this country that I think that she was speaking to on a much deeper level than the policy. I think Obama, you know, did what he had to do. Usually, the VP brings the blowtorch. She brought the campfire. And something really special happened tonight. I appreciate Obama taking the hard shots so she could do what she had to do. She delivered something beautiful tonight. Kamala Harris.”

