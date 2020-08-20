John Kerry: Trump Admin ‘Given Free License to Bad Actors in the World to Be Able to Be Disruptive’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Secretary of State John Kerry ripped President Donald Trump for his “unwillingness” to speak out against Russian cyber interference in the United States and across the world.

Kerry said Trump and his administration has “given free license to bad actors in the world to be able to be disruptive,” adding the president “welcomes disruption” and “chaos.”

“President Trump’s unwillingness to say anything about Russian activities from the interference in our election to their activities in other parts of the world is having a negative impact on standards and expectations,” Kerry advised. “Donald Trump has been breaking norms of every kind but not without consequence, and the consequence of this is to create the wild, wild west out there. Everywhere.”

“We began in the Obama administration to establish some basic principles for the rules of the road for cyber, and our intention clearly was to have the next administration continue that. But this administration has done nothing about it. And they’ve given free license to bad actors in the world to be able to be disruptive. Donald Trump welcomes disruption. That’s part of the Steve Bannon approach to life, and it’s a hallmark of this administration. Chaos. Every day there’s another element of that. But the world doesn’t work well that way.”

Kerry concluded the interview by urging everyone to recognize what former President Barack Obama said the night before during the Democratic National Convention about the United States witnessing a challenge to its democracy.

