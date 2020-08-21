Gov. Cuomo: Trump’s Mail-In Voting Attacks a ‘Set Up’ — He’s ‘Anticipating Losing’

Friday on NBC’s “Today,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s many comments about potential fraud in mass mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 presidential election is a “set up.”

Cuomo said, “I think this is a setup. “I think the president is frankly anticipating losing on election day, and then we’re going to hear him say, ‘oh, there was fraud in the election.’ The president is very good at always establishing a conspiracy. I think that’s the conspiracy he’s setting.”

He continued, “We do things through the mail in this country. We pay bills through the mail. We operate through the mail. I think mail-in voting makes tremendous sense, especially now. I don’t want people on lines on election day when we’ve fought so hard to get this virus under control.”

He added, “So we’re making it easy to do mail-in voting. We have now ten days of voting, so you can vote mail in a ballot within ten days. And we also have COVID, fear of COVID as a legal reason for an absentee ballot. I think that makes the most amount of sense.”

