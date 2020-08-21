Kamala Harris: Trump’s Insults Meant to Distract from His ‘Neglect, Negligence, and Harm’

EXCLUSIVE: Asked about Pres. Trump’s insults against her, Sen. Kamala Harris tells @DavidMuir , “There is so much about what comes out of Donald Trump's mouth that is designed to distract the American people from what he is doing.” https://t.co/sMp0OARo72 pic.twitter.com/xf26buQcsS

Friday during an ABC News joint interview with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) laughed off President Donald Trump’s insults.

Anchor David Muir said, “President Trump has referred to you as ‘nasty,’ ‘a sort of madwoman,’ ‘a disaster,’ ‘the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate.’ How do you define what you hear from the president?”

While laughing, Harris said, “Listen, I really — I think there is so much about what comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth that is designed to distract the American people from what he is doing every day that is about neglect, negligence, and harm to the American people.”

Biden said, “And incompetence.”

Harris added, “Absolutely.”

Biden continued, “The idea that he would say something like that — no president, no president has ever said anything like that. No president has ever used those words.”

