Buttigieg: Trump ‘Rode the Tail End of the Obama-Biden Economic Recovery’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said President Donald Trump did not improve the economy.

Instead, he argued Trump “rode the tail end of the Obama-Biden economic recovery.”

Buttigieg said, “Let’s look at the economy. Look, the president is not good at much, but he is very good for taking credit for having rode the tail end of the Obama-Biden economic recovery, but even pre-pandemic we were having a lot of trouble especially in my part of the country, the industrial Midwest, manufacturing was going into recession. Now we are where we are. The economy is in such precarious shape, unprecedented unemployment numbers, unbelievable pain that people are experiencing and because of the inaction of this White House, but that’s likely to get worse as we go into the fall.”

“So if they want to battle on the economy, let’s have that battle,” he continued. “But let’s also remember that our democracy, our national character and our ability to fight a deadly pandemic are all on the line, not to mention the fact that the United States also needs to restore our credibility around the world. Something that’s very important both for our security and, in my view, for democracy and other shared priorities around the world.”

