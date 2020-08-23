Comey: Trump, AG Barr Are the Greatest Threat to Rule of Law — ‘Truth Is Under Attack’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” former FBI Director James Comey called President Donald Trump and Attorney General. William Barr the biggest threat to the rule of law.

Host Margaret Brennan asked, “What do you think is the biggest threat to the rule of law right now?”

Comey said, “That even that even-handed law enforcement has disappeared from the Justice Department under Bill Barr and Donald Trump. It shouldn’t matter if Trump likes you or not, everybody should get a fair shake. And that the truth is under attack, both by the attorney-general and the president. Those things matter.”

