MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘No Rationale’ for Anger at RNC, Trump ‘Is in Charge’

Monday on MSNBC, anchor Nicolle Wallace criticized the first night of the Republican National Convention by saying there was a lot of anger that did not have a “rationale” considering President Donald Trump is in charge.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Everything that they portrayed was a pageant about things that are just a made-up reality. And as a pageant, it wasn’t — it didn’t even have the vibrancy that you saw last week. We just saw people just pounding at that same podium, people who seemed quite angry when they’re in power. I didn’t get it. I have to be honest. I’m just saying as television I didn’t get it.”

Wallace said, “But the anger piece is interesting because there was a reason to be angry four years ago. They were running really against the elites on both sides. Donald Trump had vanquished 16 Republicans, most of them from the establishment, and then he was out to vanquish, you know, Hillary Clinton from a dynastic American political family. And so the anger four years ago added up. There is no rationale for the anger now. He’s in charge.”

She added, “So whatever the indictment is of life in America today, this is Donald Trump’s America today. He’s the boss. He’s in charge. So the anger didn’t have a thread. I think that if you can sort of pull away from that, which doesn’t add up to us. Again, we were not the audience. We’re just trying to understand what it means about how they see the race. What it means about how they see the race is they do not have their base locked up.”

