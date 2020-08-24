Scalise: ‘Trump in Just 47 Months Has Done a Lot More Than Joe Biden’s 47 Years’

Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Monday discussed what to expect from this week’s Republican National Convention and slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Scalise told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that President Donald Trump has accomplished more in 47 months in the White House than Biden has in 47 years in Washington.

“What you are going to see this week is really the president talking about — and all of us talking about — the great things that President Trump has already done in just 47 months in office and what we’re going to do to get us out of the COVID crisis,” Scalise said of the convention. “Who better to rebuild this great economy than President Trump, who already built the greatest economy in the history of our country. He has done it before. He’s going to do it again. And then you heard Joe Biden last week, and all of his surrogates basically talk about 47 years in office.”

“By the way, they mentioned Donald Trump at their platform more than they mentioned jobs or racial equality or any of those things,” he continued. “So, it tells you they are fixated against President Trump. They aren’t talking about what they’ll do for families. President Trump has fought for the hard-working men and women of this country. I mean, the forgotten men and women who voted four years ago, who are going to show up and reelect him this time, have a lot that they can be proud of in knowing what he has done to fight and deliver on his promises. Making promises and delivering on promises is very important, and that’s what President Trump has done. Joe Biden has 47 years. Look at all the things he talked about doing last week — he hasn’t done any of those in 47 years. So, again, Donald Trump, in just 47 months, has done a lot more than Joe Biden’s 47 years, and there’s a lot more to go. The best is yet to come.”

