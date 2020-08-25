CNN’s Cuomo: Being Allowed to Protest and Being Allowed to Go to Church Have ‘Nothing to Do with the Other’

During CNN’s coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday, CNN host Chris Cuomo stated that protesting and church attendance have “nothing to do” with each other and protests are “people who are responding in this country to outrageous acts of social injustice. To say, well, it’s the same as going to church, no, it isn’t.” And that “you would have chaos” if you told people you couldn’t protest.

After playing a clip from Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk’s speech at the convention, Cuomo said, “I feel badly for him that he believes that that’s the world he lives in, that he’s being kept from going to church. Why? Because of a pandemic. I want to go to church. I miss going to church. I understand there’s a pandemic. You know who else does? My priest understands it. Oh, but you can protest. One has nothing to do with the other. You are dealing with people who are responding in this country to outrageous acts of social injustice. To say, well, it’s the same as going to church, no, it isn’t. If you told people they couldn’t protest, if you invoked martial law about these types of situations, you would have chaos.”

